SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A southbound Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority light rail train has struck and killed a pedestrian near state Highway 87 early Monday morning, according to VTA officials and the California Highway Patrol.
The pedestrian was struck near the Curtner station at about 5:45 a.m., VTA spokeswoman Brandi Childress said.
A service disruption is currently in effect and there is no service between the Curtner and Tamien stations. A bus bridge is transporting passengers between those two stations, according to Childress.
The CHP issued a traffic alert as the No. 1 and 2 lanes of southbound Highway 87 are blocked due to emergency personnel at the scene. There is no estimated time of reopening.
The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office will handle the investigation. They didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
