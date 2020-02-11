



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A Palo Alto woman who has been quarantined with her teenage daughter on a southern California military base for nearly two weeks after being airlifted out of the coronavirus outbreak in China was scheduled to be released Tuesday and head home to the Bay Area.

Esther Tebeka and her 15-year-old daughter, Chaya, have been among the nearly 200 people who were evacuated to March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County. They will be ending their 14-day quarantine period on Tuesday and allowed to travel home.

“My family, I really can’t wait to be reunited with them, I just want to give them big hugs,” Esther Tebeka said through a video phone interview.

Tebeka said while she will be back in the Bay Area, her fears are not yet over.

“I hope people don’t receive us as the walking dead,” said Tebeka. “The reality is I was never infected. The whole flight of people, our flight, nobody’s test result came out positive. So everybody’s negative.”

Tebeka, and her daughter were visiting family in Wuhan in mid-January, when word began to spread of a mysterious illness overtaking the city. She said panic set in when the Chinese government locked down all forms of travel in the city of 11 million people on January 22.

Tebeka began a steady stream of emails and calls to local US consulates, and even enlisted the help of a rabbi in Beijing to pressure government officials to help her get on board the evacuation flights being chartered by the US.

“It was very stressful, even depressing because every minute that passed, it felt further away from the hope that I might not be evacuated,” Tebeka said. “And I kept on trying, calling, emailing, nonstop.”

Tebeka’s tenacity paid off, with a confirmation email from the US consulate in the final week in January, that mother and child would be on board the January 28 flight from Wuhan to Anchorage, final destination in Southern California.

The chartered flight would be on board a Michigan-based Kalitta Air cargo plane converted for carrying 235 passengers. Tickets were handwritten, and since there were no overhead bins, bags were lined up on the floor.

Areas of the plane were sectioned off with plastic, making the cabin resemble a health clinic. The plane landed at March AFB, and the cohort was taken by bus to their living quarters on base.

“But I didn’t give up. If I had given up, I would still be in China right now,” said Tebeka.