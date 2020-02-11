SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Bicyclists in San Francisco are calling for a plan to improve road safety by having a barrier separating bicycles and cars along the Embarcadero.

The idea is to have the bike lanes completely separated from car traffic. That’s why advocates want a concrete barrier from Oracle Park to Pier 39, a 2-and a-half mile stretch.

On Tuesday, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency will be asking the Port Commission for feedback on barriers already being planned and the possibility of the barriers running the entire length of the Embarcadero.

The SFMTA has already committed to building protective bike barriers on two portions of road: from Mission to Folsom streets, with a possible extension to Harrison Street, and along the cruise ship terminal at Pier 35. There, enclosed two-way bike paths on the water side will replace the green-painted bike lanes.

Planners hope to have those complete by this summer.

There are a few potential complications that might prevent this entire vision from becoming a reality, including the proposed removal of a northbound traffic lane above Broadway, leaving only one lane of traffic.

Other hurdles include the proposed removal of 100 parking spaces, removal of loading and commercial zones for restaurants and businesses. There is also the multi-billion dollar plan to fix the crumbling seawall that may require crews to dig up the road and undo any changes that transportation officials make to the pavement.