SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An Oakland teenager has been arrested after he allegedly ran over a woman with his Honda Accord on a San Francisco street early Tuesday morning following an altercation, authorities said.
San Francisco police said the unidentified 17-year-old was being held on possible charges of aggravated assault, driving under the influence causing injury and being an unlicensed driver.
According to investigators the incident took place at 2:14 a.m. on San Bruno Ave. at Felton St. Officers responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call reporting a possible aggravated assault.
Investigators have determined that there was some kind of dispute involving several people. During the dispute, the 17-year-old allegedly drove a maroon colored Honda Accord into a second vehicle. A 34-year-old female San Francisco resident who was standing outside of the second car was injured.
She was transported to the hospital where she is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The 17-year-old was taken into custody and exhibited signs of impairment. As officers continued their investigation, they developed probable cause to believe the teen had intentionally crashed the Honda into the other car.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
