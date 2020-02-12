CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Earthquakes, Monterey County, San Andreas Fault, USGS


TRES PINOS (CBS SF) — A preliminary magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck near Tres Pinos, east of the city of Salinas in Monterey County on Wednesday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The epicenter of the Monterey County quake (Photo: USGS Interactive Map)

The quake struck around 7:33 p.m. along the San Andreas Fault. The epicenter was about 19.8 miles east of Salinas and 34 miles away from Monterey. The town of Hollister is also nearby.

Tres Pinos is about 7.5 miles to the northwest of where the quake hit.

The depth of the earthquake was listed at roughly 5 miles. The epicenter seems to be located in the Gabilan Mountain Range.

No other details were immediately available.

