TRES PINOS (CBS SF) — A preliminary magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck near Tres Pinos, east of the city of Salinas in Monterey County on Wednesday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake struck around 7:33 p.m. along the San Andreas Fault. The epicenter was about 19.8 miles east of Salinas and 34 miles away from Monterey. The town of Hollister is also nearby.
Tres Pinos is about 7.5 miles to the northwest of where the quake hit.
The depth of the earthquake was listed at roughly 5 miles. The epicenter seems to be located in the Gabilan Mountain Range.
No other details were immediately available.
