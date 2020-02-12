GUALALA (CBS SF) — A 77-year-old Gualala resident suffered injuries Wednesday when the Mini Cooper he was driving careened off a 60-foot cliff along Highway 1.
Authorities said the crash took place around 8 a.m. on Hwy 1 just south of Fort Ross Rd. A driver following the Mini Cooper saw the crash, called 911 and climbed down to the wreckage to aid the injured driver.
Photo By Pat Paterson
The Sonoma County Sheriff deputies and firefighters responded on the ground with helicopter support. The California Highway Patrol also sent a helicopter to aid in the victim’s recovery.
Firefighters loaded the victim onto a litter which was lifted from the wreckage scene by Sonoma Sheriff’s helicopter. He was flown to Reef Campground and transported to Redwood Coast Medical Services in Gualala by ground ambulance.
The victim’s condition was unknown and the crash remained under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.