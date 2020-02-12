SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — San Francisco International Airport is reopening their public observation deck, which has been closed for around 25 years, this Valentine’s Day.

You don’t need a boarding pass to enjoy the new SkyTerrace–it’s free and open to the general public from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. It’s a good spot for anyone interested in aviation.

“The goal here is to kinda add a bit of the fun and excitement back to aviation. We’re hoping this space does that!” said Doug Yakel, spokesperson for SFO.

The $6.3 million project is part of the $59 million remodel of Terminal 2. It has special “bird safe” glass installed with faint, vertical embedded stripes, which SFO claims will prevent birds from smacking into the glass.

There is a security check for the SkyTerrace, but unlike TSA security checks, food and drinks more than 3 ounces will be allowed through.

The observation deck puts the airport’s operations in full view.

Yakel said he thinks plane spotters will be frequent visitors, but he hopes “normal people will come, too.”

It was 1954 when the original terminal was opened. The SkyTerrace officially opens on Friday, Feb. 14.