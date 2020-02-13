SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — With less than a month to go before the California primary election, presidential candidates are now making their presence more common in the Bay Area.

“For the first time in my life, the California primary could be decisive,” said Heather Rosmarin, a volunteer with the Michael Bloomberg campaign which opened a campaign office in Pleasant Hill Thursday night.

California’s primary election will be held on March 3, much earlier than in the past. It’s an effort to get the state to have more influence on the election.

Bloomberg was in the news Thursday. The president called him a “5-foot-4 mass of dead energy” on Twitter.

Bloomberg fired back, tweeting that the president was a “carnival barking clown.”

“He’s a New Yorker all the way,” said Mary Horton, a Bloomberg supporter. “Right back at ya. And that’s how the game’s going to have to be played.”

Pete Buttigieg will be in the Bay Area Friday for a fundraiser and he told KPIX on Wednesday he recognizes this state’s primary is important.

“California (has) a critical role to play in deciding the course of this nomination,” Buttigieg said. “This is our opportunity, our only chance to defeat Donald Trump.”

Bernie Sanders will be in Richmond Monday for a get-out-the-vote rally. Thursday, he fired a shot at PG&E, releasing a video accusing the power company of “greed and corruption.”

As for Bay Area Republicans, the primary may not be as momentous, said Matt Shupe of the Contra Costa Republican Party.

He says his fellow Republicans believe the recent impeachment proceedings will hurt Democrats.

“I don’t think the primary is going to mean as much to Republicans as much as the general election is going to,” Shupe said.

“In Contra Costa County, we’ve seen an increase in Republican registration by about three thousand people in the last couple of months. And our fundraising is skyrocketing as well. So, I think people are going to be pretty surprised by Republican performance come November.”