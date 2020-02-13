SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – San Jose police have released information about a suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run collision that injured a 13-year-old girl who was walking in a crosswalk in San Jose last month.

The collision was reported at 7:36 a.m. on Jan. 6 at Snell and Calero avenues, according to police.

The girl was walking west on Snell in a marked crosswalk at the intersection when a vehicle traveling east on Calero turned south onto Snell and struck her, police said.

The driver fled in the vehicle without stopping or calling 911. The girl was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries, which were not life-threatening, according to police.

Police on Wednesday released a description of the vehicle, an early 1990s black Toyota pickup truck. The Toyota emblem on the truck’s tailgate was missing letters and only spelled “TOY.”

Anyone with information about the suspect or vehicle is asked to contact Detective Eliseo Malvido at (408) 277-4654. People wishing to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (408) 947-7867.

