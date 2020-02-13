SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Sonoma County officials this week released a report on the county’s effort to find shelter for homeless people who were living on the Joe Rodota Trail located in a county park in Santa Rosa.

In December, an estimated 250 people were living along 2 miles of the 8-mile trail between Santa Rosa and Sebastopol. The campers were informed in January they had to leave the trail no later than Jan. 31. County officials estimated 50 campers waited until the last day to leave or face arrest for trespassing.

At least 105 of the campers were placed in housing, including 60 at a temporary tiny house village in the Juvenile Justice Center complex on Rancho Los Guilicos Road off of state Highway 12 in south Santa Rosa.

35 campers went to emergency shelters, two to a medical facility, two to a residential treatment center and one to a motel, according to the report.

County staff members were present on the trail in January to offer shelter options and information and referrals about social services, including medical and dental, substance use treatment, mental health treatment, disease testing and vaccines, Medi-Cal, and general assistance, county officials said.

County staff spoke with and assessed the needs of at least 258 occupants. More occupants were approached, but not all chose to speak to staff members, according to the report.

There were 249 instances where the trail occupants refused to engage with county staff to access shelter and other services, according to the report. That number, however, includes more than one encounter with some individuals.

The majority of the occupants were white men over 45 years old, according to the report. Males comprised 57.1 percent of the campers, and females 42.9 percent. Sixty-five percent of the campers were white, 11.5 percent were Latino or Hispanic, 11.5 percent were black/African American and 6.2 percent were American Indian/Alaska Native.

The campers began living on the trail in the fall and the county declared a state of emergency on the trail in December because of squalid, unsanitary conditions, human waste, a rat infestation, used hypodermic needles and complaints from homeowners living along the trail.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.