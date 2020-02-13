SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — A small family-run business in San Francisco was the target of a robbery Thursday and the owners hope their surveillance footage will help them catch the perpetrator.

The robbery happened at the Nob Hill Pizza and shawarma restaurant on California Street between Polk and Larkin streets just after 4 p.m. Thursday. The owner, Abdel Belayadi, couldn’t believe how calculated and calm the thief was as he went right to the cash register.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect casually walking up to the register while employees were busy in the back of the restaurant.

“Probably he’s a customer or he came here before. He knew how we open the cash register,” Belayadi said.

Belayadi says his wife was the closest employee to the register. They are grateful that nobody was hurt as the robber quickly bolted from the store.

Belayadi says he will change the way he does business. He started his restaurant nearly 20 years ago and is known to feed the homeless community daily.

“It’s not someone we help everyday and we trust people — we’ve never had that before,” Belayadi said.

If you recognize the man in the surveillance footage, you are asked to call the San Francisco police department at (415) 575-4444