MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — A 22-year-old suspect has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a home in unincorporated Morgan Hill and stealing 3,000 in shoes, authorities said.
The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department said Jorge Ozuna Ramos was arrested Thursday night. Details of the arrest were not released, but deputies said at the time he was taken into custody, Ramos had burglary tools and narcotics in his possession.
According to investigators, Ramos broke into the home, stealing the shoes and causing more than $1,300 in damage to a vehicle.
They did not say what the motive behind the burglary was or if was related to a domestic dispute. It was not known if the shoes were recovered.
