PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — A 21-year-old man was fatally shot Friday night in a Pittsburg park, police said Saturday.
Police responded to 911 calls reporting shots fired near Crestview Drive and Alta Vista Circle, and when officers arrived, they found the man with more than one gunshot wound, Pittsburg police said in a Facebook post Saturday.
Despite lifesaving efforts by emergency crews, the man did not survive.
The man’s name has not been released and a time of the shooting was not available. Police first posted on Twitter about the shooting about 8 p.m.
Police said it appears the man was in Woodland Hills Park, next to Alta Vista Circle, when someone approached and fired several shots.
The suspect ran away and got into a compact car and drove away, police said.
Anyone with information or security camera video of the area is asked to call the Pittsburg police tip line at (925)252-4040.
