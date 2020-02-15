Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco police detained a suspect who, they believe, stabbed two women in separate, Saturday-morning attacks along the Embarcadero.
Police said the first attack occurred shortly before 7 a.m. at Pier 19 when a man stabbed a woman, then fled the scene riding a bicycle.
A few minutes later, a man attacked another woman near Pier 39 with what officers describe as “a tool.” Both victims were taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
A male suspect was soon located and detained and police believe he is the person responsible for both attacks.
