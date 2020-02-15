Comments
BURLINGAME (CBS SF) — A driver was killed early Saturday after an SUV went off Highway 101 in Burlingame, the California Highway Patrol said.
The solo-vehicle wreck was reported about 5:30 a.m. along southbound 101 near the Broadway off-ramp, according to the CHP.
The driver, whose name has not been released, was ejected and the SUV rolled on top of her, the CHP said.
Rollins Road, where the crashed SUV ended up, was closed between Cadillac Way and Toyon Drive for the investigation.
Authorities said they have no reason to suspect the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed
You must log in to post a comment.