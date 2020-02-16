SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Two men were arrested Sunday on suspicion of multiple firearm and gang-related counts after allegedly beating two other men as they “verbalized gang challenges,” Santa Rosa police said.

Pablo Perez, a 23-year-old Rohnert Park resident, and 22-year-old Cotati resident Enrique Hernandez-Camacho, were a short time after attacking the victims in the 700 block of West Avenue shortly before noon Sunday, police said. One of the victims was pistol-whipped.

After that fight, the two men were seeing fleeing that area in a gray Dodge pickup. Police soon found the pickup, and carried out a “high risk” enforcement stop to take the two men, both known gang participants, into custody.

Found inside the gray pickup were evidence of drug sales, a loaded .45 cal semi-automatic handgun and evidence of gang involvement, police said.

Perez and Hernandez-Camacho were each booked into the Sonoma County Jail on several charges, including being an active gang participant with a loaded firearm, possessing a loaded firearm they don’t own, participation in a criminal street gang, a gang enhancement; assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

Perez faces an addition charge of suspicion of possession of cocaine for sale.

