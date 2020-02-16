LOS ALTOS (CBS SF) — A child was injured while walking on a trail after an attack by animal suspected to be a mountain lion at the Rancho San Antonio Open Space Preserve on Sunday, park officials said.

The park, managed by the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District, is temporarily closed as California Fish and Wildlife specialists investigate the attack.

A park ranger provided first aid to the child at around 10 a.m. on the trail, which is about two miles from the park’s main parking area.

The child sustained minor injuries, was treated and later released to parental care, officials said. The animal was scared away by adults who were present.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department also responded to the scene.

There is no estimated time for the park to reopen.

“Midpen works closely with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to minimize conflicts between wildlife and people. When an encounter happens and the animal can be located and positively identified, CDFW determines what action to take,” the park district said in a statement.

Midpen officials said that mountain lion attacks are rare and such encounters are “unusual.”

Midpen officials are asking people to avoid the area to allow investigators to work safely.