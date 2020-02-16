



EL CERRITO (CBS SF) — A man who was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being shot by BART police at the El Cerrito del Norte on Saturday afternoon is expected to survive, the transit district said Sunday morning.

The suspect’s gun was also recovered, police said.

The shooting took place shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday when BART police officers responded to a rider report of a domestic violence incident aboard a train.

BART police chief Ed Alvarez said the young man and a young woman were having an argument and the caller to police said she saw a handgun in the suspect’s waistband.

BART officers boarded the train and confronted the suspect at gunpoint, Alvarez said; the suspect then ran out of the train, onto the station platform and then onto the tracks. Alvarez said the suspect “produced” a handgun while on the trackway, and police fired at him at that point, Alvarez said.

“The young man jumped onto the tracks and kept running and was asked to stop but chose not to,” Steve Hopper, who witnessed the incident told KPIX on Saturday.

“I appreciate our police departments,” Hopper continued. “They keep us safe. There’s always two sides to every story. I just saw my angle. I don’t know what went down prior to that.”

The Del Norte and Richmond stations were closed until after 10 p.m. Saturday in the aftermath of the incident.

