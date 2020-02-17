



RICHMOND (CBS SF) — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is holding a campaign rally at Richmond’s Craneway Pavillion on Presidents’ Day to encourage supporters to get out and vote ahead of Super Tuesday.

Hundreds of Sanders’ supporters were lining up at the venue long before the senator himself arrived. The doors at Craneway opened at 10 a.m. Monday for the rally, all part of the “Bernie Get Out The Vote” event.

Organizers encouraged attendees to bring their mail-in ballots with them.

Ardent supporters who spoke with KPIX at the event spoke of Sanders’ policies that drew them to him.

“Free public education, protect the environment, an end to corporate greed, and also, stop policing terror in the community. Those are some of the issues that Bernie Sanders has put forward which are issues I believe in very strongly,” said Clarence Thomas.

“I feel great! I really do. I think he has a great chance of this, probably the best out of anybody and I feel like he represents pretty much everything that we’re really hoping for,” said Nicole Gomes.

Overflow crowd at Bernie Sanders rally in Richmond @kpixtv pic.twitter.com/5Go8bVdm0L — Andria Borba (@AndriaKPIX) February 17, 2020

Before he stopped in the East Bay Monday, Sanders stopped at the Clark County Democratic Party’s gala at the Tropicana Hotel in Las Vegas over the weekend. There, he lambasted former New York city mayor and current billionaire presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg ahead of the Nevada caucuses this coming Saturday.

He called out Bloomberg for his stop-and-frisk police, for opposing raising minimum wage and accused him of cutting back on Medicare and social security,

“And Mayor Bloomberg, with all his money, will not create the excitement and energy we need to have the voter turnout we must have to defeat Donald Trump,” Sanders said at the gala.

Sanders’ Richmond rally is expected to last until 3 p.m. Monday afternoon.