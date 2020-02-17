ANTIOCH (CBS SF) – Police were looking for a suspect who stabbed a man during a fight Monday morning in Antioch, leaving the victim in critical condition.
The stabbing was reported shortly before 6 a.m. in the 3100 block of Gentrytown Drive, where officers found the 26-year-old victim and administered first-aid before he was taken to an area hospital for surgery.
The suspect, who police say was known to the victim and is also a 26-year-old man, fled after the stabbing.
The search for the suspect continues and evidence is still being collected, police said.
Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441 or Detective Loren Bledsoe at (925) 779-6884.
