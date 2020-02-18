Comments
EMERYVILLE (CBS SF) — An overturn big rig triggered an injury accident early Tuesday that blocked several lanes on westbound Highway 80 in Emeryville, slowing traffic to a crawl into San Francisco.
The California Highway Patrol said that only one westbound lane was open on the busy freeway at 5:32 a.m. — drive times have reached over an hour from the Carquinez Bridge to the MacArthur Maze.
The CHP said the collision was first reported at 4:43 a.m. just west of Ashby Avenue.
Motorists were injured the crash, but their conditions and numbers were not immediately known.
Commuters were advised to take alternates routes as all traffic was being diverted off the freeway at University Avenue in Berkeley. There was no estimated time of reopening.
