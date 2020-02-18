Comments
PETALUMA (CBS SF) — Petaluma police are telling people to shelter in place if they live in the area of Cardinal Way and Noriel and Turtle Creek lanes.
Police were in the area as of 9:13 p.m. People outside the area are asked to stay away until further notice.
Petaluma police did not provide any details on why the order was issued as of 10 p.m. Tuesday evening.
