SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday granting clemency for Edward DeBartolo Jr. for his 1998 involvement in the corruption and gambling fraud case against former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards.

The NFL forced DeBartolo to turn over ownership of the 49ers to his sister, Denise York, after his conviction of failing to report a felon. Former 49ers stars and NFL Hall of Famers Jerry Rice, Charles Haley and Ronnie Lott were joined by the legendary Jim Brown at the White House for the announcement.

“We are excited to be here for all the right reasons,” Lott said as he stood in front of the White House. “You think of people who find their ways into your life to help you, deliver a certain compass. You find yourself realizing that a day like this is great because of the fact that he (DeBartolo) understands his compass, but what you can achieve. So really excited for Mr. DeBartolo for what he’s done for all of us.”

“He’s been an incredible friend. An incredible owner and we’ll always be indebted to him.”