SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – An all-clear has been issued at Diridon Station in Downtown San Jose Tuesday morning, after a reported bomb threat closed the station for two hours.
According to Caltrain, the all-clear was issued around 7:50 a.m.
Transit Police releases San Jose Diridon Station for all train traffic. #Caltrain
— Caltrain (@Caltrain) February 18, 2020
The shutdown began at 5:47 a.m. following the threat, which brought a bomb squad to investigate at the station at 65 Cahill St, Caltrain officals told Bay City News Service.
The closure impacted several transit services, including Caltrain, VTA Light Rail, ACE commuter rail and the Capitol Corridor.
The incident is under investigation. No further details were immediately available.
