INVERNESS (KPIX) — Search teams returned to the hiking trails and thick underbrush of rural Marin County Tuesday, looking for any sign of a Palo Alto couple who have been missing since last week from a rental home in Inverness.

Aided by tracking dogs and helicopters with infrared cameras, 40 searchers spread out in the wooded area hoping to find a trace of Carol Kiparsky and Ian Irwin, who were last seen on Friday.

“It’s a true mystery, very distressing but it’s more of a mystery at this point and we hope we find them,” said Felix Chamberland, who lives nearby and has taken part in the search.

Family members also arrived on Tuesday from outside the Bay Area and joined the search.

Kkiparsky is 77 and Irwin is 72. The search for the couple began Sunday after they missed an appointment and it was discovered they had failed to check out of their rental cottage.

“We found a bunch of personnel effects that would normally go with someone if they were going to leave on a hike,” said Marin County Sheriff Sgt. Brenton Schneider. “We found hiking gear still in the house. We found cell phones, food that was still there, laptops so, it’s definitely a mystery as to where they’ve gone.”

More than 160 trained trackers searched for the couple on Monday including a fixed wing Cessna, a CHP helicopter, drones, dogs and even a mule.

“It’s incredibly dense brush and I have some of the best Mountain rescue teams in Northern California that got really beat up, you know, crawling on their belly’s going through it,” said Incident Command Search Manager Michael St. John.

Official said there was no evidence of foul play and nothing suggesting they went for a hike.

The lack of any clues was what has folks so concerned. Chamberland said he saw the couple last week.

“I saw them walking down the road and they looked like they were moving along. They didn’t look like big hikers. They didn’t look like they’d be cross country trekking whatsoever,” said Chamberland. “I said Hello to them and they nodded and acknowledged me.”