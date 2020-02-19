



OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — One of two suspects, captured on home video pulling off a violent daylight robbery at gunpoint in Oakland’s Dimond district, has been captured in Los Banos, authorities said.

The Oakland Police Department did not release the name of the man arrested but said he had been taken into custody by the California Highway Patrol in Los Banos.

Investigators had sent out an all points bullet, alerting law enforcement officers statewide to be on the lookout for the two suspects recorded on video during the armed robbery.

They said the suspect — who is believed to be involved in a similar robbery in Richmond — had cut his hair and planned on leaving the state. The second suspect remained at large.

The surveillance video provided to KPIX5 shows a man washing his car when two men suddenly approach. The robbery happened on Feb. 10th at 1:30 p.m. in a driveway in the 2000 block of Damuth.

Freddy Rojas said his security camera captured the robbery of his nephew.

“They grabbed him and put a gun on his head and put him on the floor,” Rojas said. “They told him to be quiet or they were going to shoot him.”

As seen in the video, one of the suspects pushes a handgun against the victim’s head. The robbers force the victim to the ground, empty his pockets, then run away.

Rojas said his nephew was unharmed, but the robbers got the victim’s wallet, cell phone, keys and some jewelry. Rojas estimated it was all worth a total of about $10,000.

“I walk my dog here all the time and I never see anything like that, it’s kind of scary,” said Mary Ann, who frequents the area and did not want to give her full name.

Neighbors in the Dimond district of Oakland were aware the city has a long struggle with violent crime. Still, seeing the crime in progress is traumatizing for Rojas and his family. He said they want justice.

“We are so scared here right now,” Rojas said. “That’s why we put in cameras. We talked to my other neighbors and they want to put in cameras, too, and we can share the whole thing.”