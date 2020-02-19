DUBLIN (CBS SF) — A portion of Santa Rita Jail on Wednesday came under extra restriction to stop the spread of the common flu.

Two inmates were confirmed to have Influenza A with about 80 people in several jail units possibly being exposed.

Those people are now being monitored. The jail has kept some of the exposed individuals from going to court or meeting with their attorneys to limit contact and further flu infection.

Officials say it’s common for the jail to deal with the flu, but authorities are being careful given concerns over the coronavirus.

This is different than in years past whereas we kind of just weather through the cold and flu season, said Alameda County Sheriff PIO Ray Kelly. This year we’re being more hyper-vigilant in the event that we were to get a coronavirus type situation. Then we would be concerned.

The infected inmates were tested for coronavirus, but were found not to have it. There are currently no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alameda County