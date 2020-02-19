CONCORD (CBS SF) — The Concord Police Department on Wednesday called on potential witnesses to come forward to discuss a stabbing that occurred Tuesday afternoon on Meadow Lane.

Officers responded just after 3:10 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a fight on Meadow Lane near Riley Court and found the victim lying in the street with several stab wounds, Concord police said in a Facebook post.

The suspect apparently fled but was found about a half of a mile away by an officer and was arrested.

Multiple witnesses identified the suspect as 25-year-old Concord resident Jose Mario Calonge Aguilar. Officers believe the repeated stabbing was unprovoked.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and remains in stable condition.

According to the Concord Police Department, surveillance footage shows multiple vehicles stopped in traffic at the scene of the stabbing and officers are seeking to speak with people who may have witnessed it.

Potential witnesses can contact the Concord Police Department at (925) 603-5922. Witnesses who wish to remain anonymous can call (925) 603-5836 and refer to case number 20-2163.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.