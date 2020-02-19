SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — California Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday morning said he would focus on solving the state’s growing homeless and housing issues during his state of the state address.

While the homeless populations in most states have recently declined, California’s jumped 16 percent last year.

The governor wants the state to take emergency action to build more shelters to get people off the streets and remove the barriers slowing down the construction of new housing projects.

“We’ve got to replace California’s scattershot approach with a more focused, crisis-level response,” said Newsom.

Newsom also proposed lowering the threshold for conservatorships for those with mental illnesses, particularly for those experiencing homelessness who turn down medical aid.

California must act “within the bounds of deep respect for civil liberties and personal freedoms, but with an equal emphasis on helping people into the life-saving treatment that they need at the precise moment they need it,” he said in a 42-minute livestreamed address from the ornate Assembly chamber.

However, he said, “clearly it is time to respond to the concerns of experts who argue that thresholds for conservatorships are too high and should be revisited.”

He additionally said the state needs to stop tolerating open drug use on our streets.

Newsom is asking state lawmakers for nearly $700 million to shift the focus of California’s Medicaid program towards preventative health care.

“I know that homelessness can be solved. It’s our cause. It’s our calling,” said Newsom. “Let’s all rise to the challenge and make California stand up as an example of what true courage and compassion can achieve.”

Newsom says his budget includes measures assuring accountability and continued funding for his proposals.

His plan needs to pass through the state legislature next.