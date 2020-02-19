PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — One person was in custody early Wednesday after a police pursuit that started on Pleasanton city streets and ended after the suspect allegedly went the wrong way on northbound Interstate Highway 680, triggering an accident, authorities said.

Pleasanton Police Sgt. Steven Ayers said the pursuit started at about 12:05 a.m. when an officer attempted to pull the vehicle over for moving and equipment violations.

The vehicle fled and committed several traffic violations, at one point going southbound in the northbound lanes of I-680, and at which point officers terminated the pursuit, according to Ayers.

Soon after, the suspects ditched the vehicle on the freeway and a northbound vehicle struck it. The driver of the vehicle that

struck the suspected pursuit vehicle was uninjured.

One suspect was arrested outside the vehicle at the scene. The officer who was pursuing the suspect’s vehicle believed there to be more than one person inside although no other suspects had been immediately located.

All lanes in both directions of Interstate Highway 680 were closed as the California Highway Patrol and Pleasanton police investigated the scene. All lanes were cleared at 2:19 a.m. after the closure went into effect at 12:36 a.m.