OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Oakland police chief Anne Kirkpatrick has been fired from her job, according to the Oakland Police Officers’ Association.

The association issued a statement at 8:09 p.m., about the firing by mayor Libby Schaaf and the Oakland police commission.

The officers said they are ready to work with the next chief.

The mayor’s office released the following statements from Schaaf and Oakland police commissioner Regina Jackson on Thursday evening:

On Thursday, February 20, 2020, the Oakland Police Commission voted to request that Mayor Libby Schaaf join the Commission in terminating Chief Anne Kirkpatrick from her position as Chief of Police. Mayor Schaaf agreed to exercise the provision, created by voter-approved Measure LL, to allow The Police Commission and the Mayor to jointly dismiss the Chief without cause. The Mayor and The Police Commission released the following statements: From Mayor Libby Schaaf: “The Police Commission is the community’s voice in our system of checks and balances, and I respect its authority and its role. In 2016, Oakland voters created the strongest and most independent Police Commission in America. Tonight, the commissioners exercised their power. As Mayor, it is my duty to determine when the trust between The Police Commission and the Police Chief has become irrevocably lost and prevents Oakland from moving forward.

I remain grateful to Chief Kirkpatrick for coming to serve Oakland in the wake of a shameful episode in the department’s history and bringing a steady leadership that stabilized the department. Under her leadership, Oakland saw one of its lowest periods of gun violence and officer-involved shootings, as well as new anti-racial profiling policies that significantly reduced discretionary stops of African Americans. I am grateful for Chief Kirkpatrick’s service to our city for the past three years.” From Commission Chair Regina Jackson: “Since the Commission’s inception, the Commissioners, along with the rest of the citizens of the City of Oakland, observed the Oakland Police Department’s failure to increase compliance with the court-ordered reforms required under the Negotiated Settlement Agreement (NSA). The Commission’s vote reflects our desire to see the City of Oakland move ahead under new leadership. The Commission looks forward to working with Mayor Schaaf to identify a Chief of Police who will build trust in the community and address racial and gender disparities that continue to exist in the Department and in our City. Our new Chief must address use of force issues and end the need for a court-appointed monitor. The Commission demands a leader who will diversify and grow the Department to the level of respect that our officers and community deserve. The Department must be a model of constitutional policing and justice, and the Commission is committed to working with the Mayor to find the right next leader.” Darren Allison will serve as Acting Chief until an Interim Chief is appointed.

