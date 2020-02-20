SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — Police released new information Thursday seeking help in solving the cold case of Sherry Roach, a missing teen with ties to the Peninsula and North Bay communities.
San Mateo Police released a photograph of a man standing next to Sherry Roach, a 17-year-old girl who went missing in San Mateo in 1976. Investigators characterized the African American man, who appears in the photograph to be in his 20s, as an unidentified person of interest.
Roach is 5′ 5″, white with some American Indian background, has brown hair, blue eyes, and wore glasses. She had ties to both Santa Rosa and San Mateo, police said. At the time of her disappearance she was 115 pounds and her teeth were crooked. She may have changed her hair color to blonde, police said.
Investigators also re-released an age-progressed image of how Roach might look today.
“We wish closure for Sherry’s family. Please share this information and help in our efforts to bring attention to this investigation,” San Mateo Police said in a press release. “Someone may have a critical piece of information investigators need.”
Anyone with information to offer was urged to contact San Mateo Police Detective Lee Violett at (650) 522-7662 or lviolett@cityofsanmateo.org. People can also call the department’s Anonymous Tip Submission line at (650) 522-7676.
