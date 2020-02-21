SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — A Good Samaritan, who had stopped to offer assistance to a badly injured victim of a solo crash on Highway 101, was killed early Friday when he was fatally struck by a second vehicle, authorities said.

CHP Officer Kurtis Waldschmid said his agency got a call around 1:54 a.m. reporting the initial solo crash and then received numerous calls four minutes later reporting that a pedestrian had been struck.

The solo crash vehicle was blocking the No. 1 southbound lane of Highway 101 near 3rd Street.

“A Good Samaritan had stopped (to aid the crash victim) and at some point in time that pedestrian was struck,” Waldschmid told KPIX 5.

The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries. Waldschmid said the driver of the initial crash had suffered major injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

“It’s a horrible tragedy,” he said. “We appreciate people trying to help out but one of the ways you can help out is insuring your own safety — calling into 911 notifying us so we can get here as soon possible, but not putting yourself in a position of danger…Anytime we have people walking in lanes it’s inherently a dangerous situation.”

Waldschmid said the Good Samaritan was a Hispanic male in his 20s or 30s. His name was not released.

The crash scene remained under investigation. As of 3 a.m. three northbound lanes of the freeway remained blocked by the investigation. There was no estimated time of reopening.

The CHP advised motorists to expect delays and to use alternate routes.