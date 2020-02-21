



OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — On Friday, questions continued to swirl around Thursday night’s decision by Oakland’s police commission and Mayor Libby Schaaf to fire the police chief without providing any concrete reason for the dismissal.

Her name was still on the program at the 183rd Basic Recruit Academy Graduation Ceremony, but Anne Kirkpatrick is no longer the chief of the Oakland Police Department.

She was removed from the position after a unanimous Thursday evening vote by the police commission to oust her.

The termination is without cause, which means the commission isn’t obligated to give a reason for ousting chief Kirkpatrick.

While officials addressed the firing on Friday, nothing they said gave any clarification to possible reasons behind the dismissal.

“We’ve moved on. We are looking for a new form of leadership and we wish Chief Kirkpatrick well,” said Oakland Police Commission Chair Regina Jackson.

On Thursday, Jackson said that a loss of confidence in Kirkpatrick contributed to the decision to fire her.

Mayor Schaaf also briefly spoke about the firing.

“My decision yesterday was extremely personally difficult for me, but I made it because I believe it was in the best interest of Oakland,” said Schaaf. “I want this day to be a day of celebration. Leaders will come and go. I’m on my way out in little more than two years myself.”

Jackson said as the commission begins the hiring process for a new chief, she personally is leaning toward considering internal candidates first.

“It might be a good idea to look at someone internally who has not been touched by any of the challenges,” said Jackson. “A person that already has trust and respect.”

Darren Allison, who was promoted to deputy chief almost three years ago, is currently serving as the OPD’s acting chief until an interim chief is appointed.

“Our Acting Chief is extremely focused on today’s 183rd academy graduation. He’s going to remain at the ceremony,” said Oakland Police Public Information Officer Johnna Watson.

Long-time Oakland resident Ken Steele was upset and confused by the decision, especially after the improvements he says he has seen on Oakland’s streets.

“Policing in the neighborhoods and everything. To me, I just see a different attitude. That’s a good thing,” said Steele.

City Councilmember Noel Gallo told KPIX he has already received several emails and calls from constituents who are looking for answers and reassurances about the stability of the police department.

“We no longer have become City Hall, but Silly Hall,” said Gallo. “I think the timing was completely wrong and we should have worked something out. We were growing our relationship with the police Chief in a positive direction.”

Kirkpatrick served as Oakland’s police chief for three years.