HILLSBOROUGH (CBS SF) — Home burglary suspects have targeted at least three homes in a quiet Hillsborough neighborhood over the last 24 hours, authorities said.

Hillsborough police said they believe the same suspects or suspect committed all three attempted burglaries because the crimes were similar — the forced entry into the home was attempted by breaking the glass of a rear sliding door or window on the first floor.

According to investigators, the first reported burglary occurred on at approximately 7:08 p.m. Friday on Mountain Wood Lane. But the unknown suspect or suspects fled the scene empty-handed when the security alarm system was activated.

The second burglary occurred on Farm Lane between 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. on Friday. While the third burglary occurred in the

1100 Block of Tournament Drive sometime between 9 a.m. Friday and 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

In all cases, police said, the residents were not home when the break-ins occurred. In some of the cases, the homes had no lights on, which may have given burglars the impression the houses were vacant or unoccupied.

Residential security camera footage was helping officers in at least one of the break-ins, and police said they were reviewing the images and sharing the information with other police departments, as similar break-ins are plaguing cities throughout the Bay Area.

Investigators were also requesting residents in the area of the burglaries to check their surveillance systems for any suspicious persons or vehicles during the time frames of the crimes

Hillsborough police said they have increased both marked- and unmarked-car patrols specifically for burglary suppression.