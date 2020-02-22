FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — A federal judge on Friday granted a temporary restraining order to block the transfer of as many as 50 confirmed coronavirus patients from Travis Air Force Base to Costa Mesa in Orange County.
Federal court papers filed Friday state that the federal government planned to transfer the patients from Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield to the former Fairview Developmental Center on Sunday or Monday.
Thursday night, Costa Mesa city officials began hearing of the plan by the Department of Health and Human Services and the CDC to move between 30 and 50 patients to the state-owned land.
Some of the patients are from the Diamond Princess cruise ship from which more than 300 U.S. citizens were removed Monday.
Costa Mesa Mayor Katrina Foley said the city was surprised to learn that the Fairview Developmental Center was being considered for a group of patients who have tested positive for coronavirus, and city leaders filed an injunction to block the transfer in an effort to protect residents.
