



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — With clusters of coronavirus cases showing up around the world outside of China, the World Health Organization has issued an ominous warning about stopping the growing spread of the disease.

The warning came on Friday while there were also several developments involving the disease in Northern California — an epicenter in the United States for treating victims who have contracted coronavirus.

The WHO warned that the clusters not directly linked to travel, such as the ones in South Korea, Italy and Iran, suggest that time may be running out to contain the outbreak.

“The window of opportunity is still there. But our window of opportunity is narrowing,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “We need to act quickly before it closes completely.”

“This outbreak could go in any direction. It could even be messy,” he continued. “What I’m saying is: It’s in our hands now. If we do well within the narrowing window of opportunity, we can avert any serious crisis.”

Here are some of the other coronavirus developments from Friday.