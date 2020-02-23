



FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter in a collision that killed his two-year-old nephew in Fairfield Sunday afternoon, police said.

Police released pictures of the suspect, Cirilo Martinez Tellez of Fairfield, asking for the public’s help in finding him. Tellez was wanted for fleeing the scene of the fatal crash at the 1400 block of W. Texas Street shortly after 2 p.m.

The boy was transported to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Police had Tellez’s vehicle in custody and said he returned to the scene at around 6 p.m., four hours after the crash, and was arrested.

Police believe alcohol impairment was a factor in the crash based on witness statements and evidence gathered at the scene.

The toddler’s name is not being released as of Sunday night, but police said Tellez is the victim’s uncle.

Tellez will be booked into Solano County Jail for felony hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter.