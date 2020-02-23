SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — The Golden State Warriors and Chase Center welcomed the arena’s millionth guest at Sunday evening’s game against the Pelicans.

This milestone comes just six months after the arena opened its doors for the first time last September with a concert by Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony.

Livermore resident Alden Faught had no idea what he was literally walking into when he showed up at Chase Center. He was showered with a balloon drop and confetti, serenaded with a band and greeted by the Warriors Dance Team and Warriors Hype Man Franco Finn.

“I’m stunned. Walking through the doors to Chase Center to that I had absolutely no idea that they’ve had a million people come through, like it was crazy,” said Faught.

Faught is a first year season ticket holder. He brought his daughter to the game, who is visiting from Southern California.

“I’m still shocked, I have no idea how to feel right now. Like he said, I wasn’t even supposed to be here this weekend, I don’t live here, so this is crazy,” said Antonia Faught.

The two were upgraded to floor seats and given gifts including a basketball signed by the team, tickets to an upcoming Chase Center concert and a custom-made jersey.

Sunday’s game marked the 67th event at Chase Center since the arena opened.

The Faughts had a meet and greet with Warriors Chairman and CEO Joe Lacob, former play Zaza Pachulia and Warriors President and COO Rick Welts.

“It’s so much fun to celebrate something like this. It happened even quicker than I would have imagined. A million people have been through the doors seeing Warriors games, seeing amazing concerts, seeing Oprah yesterday,” said Welts.

The Pelicans beat the Warriors 115 to 101, but the fans and the team are optimistic that superstar Stephen Curry is moving closer to a return. He has been out with a broken hand since October.

“I think it’s going to be such a lift in the season, that’s obviously had some great challenges, but it’s going to be a little peak into our future when he gets back on the court,” said Welts.

To date, the Warriors boast a consecutive sellout streak of 371 games, the fourth longest active streak in the NBA.