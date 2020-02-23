SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — At least two sideshows erupted on San Francisco streets late Saturday and early Sunday morning, drawing dozens of cheering, cellphone recording onlookers and screeching cars to the city’s Richmond and Mission Districts.

San Francisco police have not said if any arrests or citations were handed out at any of the illegal street racing gatherings, but an exasperated Richmond District resident named Veronica took to social media, saying she called police but was told by dispatch there were not enough officers around to respond.

30th and geary #sfsideshow literally still going on. Cops aren’t able to shut this down it seems.. wow pic.twitter.com/CzK8otPspQ — Veronica (@veronicaraye) February 23, 2020

Ridiculous to hear from our dispatch that we have such a lack of police. It’s wild Wild West #sideshow #sfsideshow 30th and geary pic.twitter.com/l6yZOOEaWa — Veronica (@veronicaraye) February 23, 2020

She was responding to a sideshow at 30th Ave. and Geary Blvd. early Sunday morning that had awakened residents in the Richmond District neighborhood. Dozens of onlookers gathered on the street, many taking cellphone video of the spinning cars.

Eventually, San Francisco police did respond, scattering participants and onlookers from the scene.

A second sideshow reportedly erupted earlier in the evening at the intersection of 30th St. and Delores St. in San Francisco’s Mission District.

Dozens of onlookers gathered, cheering and shooting cellphone video. Traffic on Mission Street was blocked, backing up cars for several blocks.