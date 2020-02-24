



NAPA (CBS SF) — Four people were arrested after a California Highway Patrol chase through three Bay Area counties, ending with suspects being arrested as they hid in the driveway of a Rodeo home with the help of a CHP aircraft’s infrared camera.

The incident began Sunday night at about 9:30 p.m. as CHP Napa officer attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle. The vehicle did not stop and a chase began along Interstate Highway 80 with speeds reaching 100 mph, which extended from Napa into Solano County, the CHP said.

Shortly after, a CHP airplane arrived overhead and allowed the officers in ground units to back out of the chase, as it reached the Alfred Zampa Memorial Bridge.

Eventually, the chase reached Contra Costa County and the suspects pulled over in a Rodeo neighborhood and hid in a home’s backyard in a cul-de-sac at the end of Mahoney St.

The suspects are seen clearly on the infrared video hiding behind garbage bins in the driveway of home at the end of the cul-de-sac as CHP units drive up. On the video provided by the CHP, the officers are guided by the pilot directly to the garbage bins, where the suspects proceed to get on their stomachs as the officers arrest them at gunpoint.

The four suspects were arrested for the vehicle pursuit and outstanding warrants, the CHP said.

The Napa CHP Office was investigating the incident.