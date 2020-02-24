



MILAN (CBS SF) — A concert by Bay Area thrash=metal bands Testament, Exodus and Death Angel scheduled for Milan in Italy Tuesday night has been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns in the region.

The three local bands are currently travelling through Europe together for The Bay Strikes Back Tour 2020. Headlining band Testament shared a statement from the Trezzo Live Club where the February 25 concert was scheduled to be held.

According to the statement, an order signed by the President of the Lombardy Region led the venue to suspend all events through March 1.

Italy is currently reporting 229 cases of COVID19. So far, six patients have died and 27 more are in ICU. The largest cluster of cases is in the Lombardy region, which includes Milan.

Individual members of the bands also shared posts expressing their disappointment in having to cancel the Milan appearance.

“We usually have AMAZING, memorable shows in Italy, which makes it that much more of a bummer,” Death Angel drummer Will Carroll posted on his Facebook page. “We’ll be missing some dear friends. Hopefully we can make it up later in the year. Safety above all else is important.”

Following the cancellation, the tour continues on to Spain where the bands will play Barcelona and Madrid later this week.