DANVILLE (CBS SF) — A 63-year-old San Geronimo man, who operated the Danville Karate International school, has been arrested on three counts of sexual misconduct with one of his students, authorities announced Monday.
Danville police said Ramon Pruitt had been booked into Martinez Detention Facility on three felony counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child. His bail set at $500,000.
According to investigators, detectives had began investigating Pruitt on January 14 after receiving a report of alleged inappropriate sexual behavior with one of his students at the karate studio.
On Feb. 20, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office filed the three felony counts and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Police Chief Allan Shields said that officers arrested Pruitt on Feb. 21 after locating him in Oakland.
Police were continuing their investigation, and encourage anyone with additional information regarding this case to contact the Danville Police Department Investigations Unit at (925) 314-3711 or dlynch@danville.ca.gov.
