FOSTER CITY (KPIX 5) – A Tesla owner in Foster City received a rude awakening when their car was crushed by a fallen tree early Monday morning.

According to police, the tree crashed down on Catamaran Street between Ketch Court and Yawl Court around 3 a.m. At one point, the tree was completely blocking the road. A vehicle, which appears to be a white Tesla Model 3 sedan, was crushed.

The Foster City Department of Public Works said they were able to cut some of the tree back to allow cars to get by, but are waiting for a contractor to come out. Since the tree was on private property, they aren’t sure why the tree suddenly fell.

A tree crashed onto Catamaran Street between Ketch Court and Yawl Court in Foster City on February 24, 2020. (Foster City Police / Twitter)

Power in the area was not affected.

No further details were immediately available.

