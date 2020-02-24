Comments
FOSTER CITY (KPIX 5) – A Tesla owner in Foster City received a rude awakening when their car was crushed by a fallen tree early Monday morning.
According to police, the tree crashed down on Catamaran Street between Ketch Court and Yawl Court around 3 a.m. At one point, the tree was completely blocking the road. A vehicle, which appears to be a white Tesla Model 3 sedan, was crushed.
The Foster City Department of Public Works said they were able to cut some of the tree back to allow cars to get by, but are waiting for a contractor to come out. Since the tree was on private property, they aren’t sure why the tree suddenly fell.
Power in the area was not affected.
No further details were immediately available.
