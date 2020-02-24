PETALUMA (CBS SF) — A man who was working at a Whole Foods Market in Petaluma was arrested Sunday after he was linked to a cell phone that was recording video in an employee bathroom, according to authorities.
Petaluma police said on Sunday afternoon, officers were called to the Whole Foods Market on the 600 block of East Washington Street after a cell phone was found in the employee bathroom. The cell phone was concealed and recording video in direct view of a toilet, police said.
An employee accessed the device and determined it belonged to a fellow employee identified as 26-year-old Rohnert Park resident Kendall Hansen-Keys.
Hansen-Keys, who was working at the time, was interviewed by police officers and admitted to setting up the device in an attempt to record a female employee he was interested in.
A search of the cell phone uncovered video imagery of two female employees, who were notified by police. Hansen-Keys was arrested for suspicion of criminal invasion of privacy and booked into the Sonoma County Jail.
Petaluma Police Department ask anyone with information related to this case or similar circumstances to contact officers at (707) 781-1293.
