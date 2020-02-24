SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office is forming a specialized, five-person unit focused on removing guns from dangerous offenders who don’t have a legal right to own a firearm.

“When you disarm someone who is dangerous, you are saving a life,” said Marisa McKeown, the Supervising Deputy District Attorney with the Crime Strategies Unit.

McKeown says the unit will focus on building cases against convicted felons and people charged with domestic violence or with restraining orders who have not voluntarily surrendered their guns and may pose a threat to others. Judge’s orders requiring the surrender of firearms has often gone unenforced in the past, she said.

McKeown’s team will analyze police reports, gather evidence and obtain search warrants against people they suspect are illegally in possession of a gun. Those cases will be turned over to specialized units within the police department who will conduct the seizures.

According to McKeown, the lack of a dedicated gun violence unit in the past has resulted in lax enforcement of judge’s orders and existing laws, often leaving guns in the hands of potentially dangerous offenders.

“Often these cases fall through the cracks and that’s not a risk we’re willing to take in Santa Clara County,” said Board of Supervisors President Cindy Chavez.

The five-person team will be comprised of two crime analysts, two investigators and a dedicated gun violence prosecutor. The DA’s office will fund three of the positions; the Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote to fund the two remaining positions at its meeting Feb 25.

The seizure of the weapons will ultimately be handled by specialized units within the San Jose Police Department.

“We can’t just knock on the door and ask nicely for a gun back. It often involves the SWAT Team or Special Operations,” McKeown said.

San Jose Police say extensive preparation and planning will go into each and every raid. They acknowledge that seizing someone’s guns — especially in the context of an abusive or unraveling relationship — can be a volatile and dangerous situation.



“We are very careful. We are very methodical. Safety is our number one concern for everybody involved. It’s not anything that we will ever rush into,” said Deputy Chief Heather Randol.