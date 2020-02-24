TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE (CBS SF) — Federal health officials were scrambling Monday to find a medical destination to send Diamond Princess evacuees, who are quarantined at Travis Air Force Base, for treatment when they are diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Peggy Honein, from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, held a call with the 156 evacuees under quarantine at the base over the weekend.

According to the East Bay Times, she told the passengers that a destination was being sought “to meet the medical needs” for anyone who tests positive, even if they did not need immediate hospitalization.

“We need to move them for observation and care, and to make sure people are being medically evaluated and their needs met,” Honein said in the phone briefing according to the paper.

A plan to move infected passengers to a Southern California medical facility was halted when the Costa Mesa officials got a court order blocking the relocation from a federal judge on Friday. There is a hearing scheduled for Monday to further discuss whether the plan was permanently blocked or could proceed.

There are currently 11 of the Travis evacuees with confirmed cases of coronavirus who have been treated off base. Seven were sent to Northern California hospitals, four were being treated in Washington state. Five other passengers with respiratory symptoms are also at local hospitals.

Honein told the passengers to expect more confirmed cases this week, when tests results return from the CDC lab in Atlanta.

“We do expect to see additional cases in your group and are working to ensure that each and every person is monitored to see if they develop illness,” she said.

In other coronavirus developments in the last 24 hours.