By Hoodline

Craving desserts? You’re in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Hui Lau Shan, the new addition is located at 2282 Fulton St. in Downtown Berkeley.

Hui Lau Shan specializes in mango-flavored desserts such as mango crystal jelly, mango pudding, mango mochi, mango chewy balls and more. There are also specialty ice drinks like the passion fruit mango icy; the mango and coconut juice with crystal jelly; and the watermelon juice with aloe jelly.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 17 reviews on Yelp so far, Hui Lau Shan has been warmly received by patrons.

And Andy L. wrote, “This is a new Hong Kongese styled dessert spot specializing in mango recipes and other assorted ingredients like taro and durian. Their desserts are flavorful and fresh.”

Yelper Helen W. added, “What’s fun about HLS though is that there’s something for everyone (so long as they like fruit) — mango anything is a crowd-pleaser. For the braver/more Asian palates, there are also hot porridges (taro, sesame + tan yuen, durian) and a durian pancake that wafted through the back room.”

Head on over to check it out: Hui Lau Shan is open from 3 p.m.–9:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 2 p.m.–10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m.–9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

