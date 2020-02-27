HERCULES (CBS SF) — CHP and Contra Costa fire units extinguished a big-rig fire on the Hercules off-ramp of westbound I-80 Thursday afternoon that continues to block the right lanes of the freeway, according to authorities.
The report of the fire first surfaced at 2:49 p.m. when a big-rig car hauler was spotted on fire at the Hercules off-ramp east of State Highway 4. The response to the fire is blocking the right lanes of westbound I-80.
The big-rig fire spread to the hillside by the off-ramp, but had not spread to the vehicles the car hauler was transporting yet, according to reports.
CHP has issued a severe traffic alert due to the fire.
As of about 3:15 p.m., crews had knocked down the fire on the truck and hillside, but responding units were still blocking westbound lanes of I-80 as firefighters mopped up.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.
