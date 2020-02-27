Comments
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An equipment problem on a Bay Area Rapid Transit train has led to major delays on the system Thursday afternoon.
BART reported the equipment failure on a train between Lake Merritt and West Oakland stations. The problem was causing major delay in the SFO, Millbrae, Daly City and East Bay directions, BART said.
Passengers at Embarcadero Station in San Francisco were massed on the platform around 3:30 p.m. Thursday waiting on trains.
No word on what the nature of the equipment problem was.
At 3:45 p.m. BART tweeted the system was recovering from the delays.
