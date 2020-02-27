CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An equipment problem on a Bay Area Rapid Transit train has led to major delays on the system Thursday afternoon.

BART reported the equipment failure on a train between Lake Merritt and West Oakland stations. The problem was causing major delay in the SFO, Millbrae, Daly City and East Bay directions, BART said.

BART passengers wait for a train at Embarcadero Station during a major delay caused by an equipment problem on a train in Oakland, Feb. 27, 2020. (Tim Fang)

Passengers at Embarcadero Station in San Francisco were massed on the platform around 3:30 p.m. Thursday waiting on trains.

No word on what the nature of the equipment problem was.

At 3:45 p.m. BART tweeted the system was recovering from the delays.

